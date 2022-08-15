Menu

Fire

Hundreds of homes near Keremeos Creek wildfire remain on evacuation order

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 5:44 pm
BC Wildfire crews mopping up part of the Keremeos Creek wildfire that’s burning southwest of Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
BC Wildfire crews mopping up part of the Keremeos Creek wildfire that’s burning southwest of Penticton, B.C. BC Wildfire Service

Cooler weather kept the Keremeos Creek wildfire in B.C., stable over the weekend though it remains the largest fire in the region at 6,960 hectares and hundreds of area homes remain off limits due to an evacuation order.

Click to play video: 'Dozen of people return home near Keremeos Creek wildfire' Dozen of people return home near Keremeos Creek wildfire
Dozen of people return home near Keremeos Creek wildfire

“Fire behaviour remains relatively stable due to moderate temperatures and humidity (Monday),” BC Wildfire said in its latest update about the fire that is situated around 21 kilometers southwest of Penticton.

Story continues below advertisement

“Weekend weather conditions allowed crews to make good progress on containment lines. The forecast predicts slightly cooler temperatures, more clouds with moderate daytime humidity and good overnight recoveries for the next few days.”

Read more: Richter Mountain wildfire now classified as ‘being held’

BC Wildfire said the blaze is currently stable along the western side of Highway 3A, and operational objectives remain mostly the same.

An aerial infrared scan along the Highway 3 corridor and Green Mountain Road will be conducted in coming days to assess hot spots near the fire perimeter, while wildland firefighters and structural protection crews continue to locate and extinguish hot spots.

Temperatures will resume a warming trend Wednesday and Thursday and how that will change things remains to be seen.

Click to play video: 'Crews assessing impact of Thursday’s thunderstorms on B.C. wildfire situation' Crews assessing impact of Thursday’s thunderstorms on B.C. wildfire situation
Crews assessing impact of Thursday’s thunderstorms on B.C. wildfire situation

In the meantime, however, there are 274 properties on evacuation order in the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and 399 on evacuation alert.

Story continues below advertisement

The orders cover Apex Mountain Resort, a portion of Green Mountain Road and several homes at the top of Sheep Creek Road.

READ MORE: Richter Mountain wildfire: No significant overnight growth, blaze estimated at 50-60 hectares

“Structural protection equipment remains in place at Apex. Residents and visitors are asked to stay out of all areas on evacuation order,” the regional district said in a press release.

“An evacuation alert remains in effect for selected properties along Highway 3A from Twin Lakes to Olalla, Marron Valley, Farleigh Lake, and portions of Green Mountain Road.”

The nearby Richter Mountain wildfire has been considered held since Sunday.

“We’re not anticipating it’s going to grow any further than what it currently is,” fire information officer  Forrest Tower said.

“We’re feeling good that that one will be progressing to the next stage, and we maybe can call it contained in the next couple of days.”

