Hundreds of homes near Keremeos Creek wildfire remain on evacuation order

Cooler weather kept the Keremeos Creek wildfire in B.C., stable over the weekend though it remains the largest fire in the region at 6,960 hectares and hundreds of area homes remain off limits due to an evacuation order.

“Fire behaviour remains relatively stable due to moderate temperatures and humidity (Monday),” BC Wildfire said in its latest update about the fire that is situated around 21 kilometers southwest of Penticton.

“Weekend weather conditions allowed crews to make good progress on containment lines. The forecast predicts slightly cooler temperatures, more clouds with moderate daytime humidity and good overnight recoveries for the next few days.”

BC Wildfire said the blaze is currently stable along the western side of Highway 3A, and operational objectives remain mostly the same.

An aerial infrared scan along the Highway 3 corridor and Green Mountain Road will be conducted in coming days to assess hot spots near the fire perimeter, while wildland firefighters and structural protection crews continue to locate and extinguish hot spots.

Temperatures will resume a warming trend Wednesday and Thursday and how that will change things remains to be seen.

In the meantime, however, there are 274 properties on evacuation order in the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and 399 on evacuation alert.

The orders cover Apex Mountain Resort, a portion of Green Mountain Road and several homes at the top of Sheep Creek Road.

“Structural protection equipment remains in place at Apex. Residents and visitors are asked to stay out of all areas on evacuation order,” the regional district said in a press release.

“An evacuation alert remains in effect for selected properties along Highway 3A from Twin Lakes to Olalla, Marron Valley, Farleigh Lake, and portions of Green Mountain Road.”

The nearby Richter Mountain wildfire has been considered held since Sunday.

“We’re not anticipating it’s going to grow any further than what it currently is,” fire information officer Forrest Tower said.

“We’re feeling good that that one will be progressing to the next stage, and we maybe can call it contained in the next couple of days.”