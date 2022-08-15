London, Ont. man wanted for murder in east end stabbing arrested, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old London, Ont. man sought for second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing death of Devon Cherrey-Rooke has been apprehended, London police said Monday.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Centeno-So for the charge last week in connection with the death of Cherrey-Rooke, 31, in east London on Aug. 7.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot near Clarke Road and Dundas Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

The 31-year-old was rushed to hospital where he died of a fatal stab wound, police said.

Cherrey-Rooke and Centeno-So were known to each other, police said. Centeno-So is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The incident was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Cherrey-Rooke loved “writing and making music, singing and dancing, fashion and basketball,” according to an online obituary.

“Forever in the hearts of his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.”