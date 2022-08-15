Menu

Crime

Man faces more than 125 charges in connection with Winnipeg break-in spree, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 3:02 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been arrested after a lengthy investigation into a spree of break-ins at Winnipeg apartment buildings and seniors’ housing complexes.

Police said the incidents, which took place between May and August of this year, led to more than $120,000 of property damaged, $12,000 in property being stolen, and more than 100 people victimized.

Read more: Police arrest four people after string of break and enters in west Winnipeg

Break-ins to residences and vehicles were reported at more than a dozen locations throughout the city. Police said they were able to identify a suspect with the help of CCTV and arrested him Friday at a Plessis Road home.

A 33-year-old was taken into custody facing more than 125 charges, including a whopping 83 counts of mischief under $5,000, plus numerous counts of theft, breaking and entering to commit theft, and breaking and entering to commit mischief. He has also been charged with robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on protecting your property' Winnipeg Police on protecting your property
Winnipeg Police on protecting your property – Apr 16, 2020
