Police in N.B. say more human remains found in wooded area of Saint John

Investigators in Saint John have found more human remains in the same area where skeletal remains were discovered a couple of days before.

Friday evening, a hiker reported what he believed to be human remains in a densely wooded area between Lakewood Heights and Golden Grove Road.

Saint John Police Force spokesperson Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said in an interview that forensic investigators conducted an initial, smaller grid search Friday, where they confirmed there were human remains, and returned Sunday to search a larger area of about 1.8 acres.

There, they found more human remains, though it has yet to be determined if they are related to the remains found Friday.

“None of the remains have been identified, and we cannot confirm that they’re from the same person, but they were found in the same general area,” said Rocca.

He said investigators have engaged the services of a forensic odontologist to try to identify the remains through dental records. They are also working with a forensic anthropologist and the coroner’s office.

Rocca could not say how long it could take to identify the remains.

“We’re hoping that the forensic odontologist will be able to confirm the identity, but if they’re not, then the process will likely take much longer,” he said.

Missing person investigation

Rocca also said the remains were found in the same “general area” where police have previously searched for Kyle LeBlanc, a missing man who was last seen on Dec. 31, 2020.

He said officers conducted a “number of searches” for LeBlanc in the area last year.

There is an ATV trail that runs north of Lakewood Heights, he said, and teams have searched east of the trail, and have conducted drone searches west of the trail.

The recently discovered remains were found just west of the ATV trail in a “very densely wooded area.” However, Rocca stressed that they have not yet been identified so he could not link them to LeBlanc’s disappearance.

LeBlanc is described as six feet tall, weighing around 170 pounds with green eyes and hair dyed blondish red. When last seen he was wearing a light grey coat and black sports pants.

His family has previously held community searches and have offered a reward for information on his whereabouts.

