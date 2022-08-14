Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after 89-year-old man assaulted in Vancouver’s Chinatown

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 6:30 pm
Police said a 89-year-old man was assaulted Saturday morning in Vancouver's Chinatown. View image in full screen
Police said a 89-year-old man was assaulted Saturday morning in Vancouver's Chinatown. Global News

Another “sickening” assault has come to light in Vancouver’s Chinatown as police say an 89-year-old man was assaulted, Saturday morning.

The assault reportedly took place near Main and Keefer streets, around 10:45 a.m.

Read more: Community rallies behind beloved security guard attacked in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Patricia MacDonald, 58, has been charged with assault and was released from custody by the court, according to police.

“Another sickening assault in Chinatown, this time on an 89-year-old senior out for his walk,” said Deputy Chief Howard Chow, with Vancouver Police Department.

“A police officer patrolling in the area arrived seconds after and arrested (a) woman.”

Read more: Suspect dented car before alleged assault in Vancouver’s Chinatown, driver says

Police said the senior was approached by a woman, who he didn’t know, and was knocked to the ground.

The senior’s injuries were minor, according to police.

VPD officials have said the detachment has increased patrols in the area in response to community concerns regarding rising violence, hate incidents, graffiti and street disorder “spilling over from the Downtown Eastside.”

Click to play video: 'Well-known volunteer security guard attacked in Vancouver’s Chinatown' Well-known volunteer security guard attacked in Vancouver’s Chinatown
Well-known volunteer security guard attacked in Vancouver’s Chinatown
