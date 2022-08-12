Vancouver security guard taken to hospital after Chinatown assault

Send this page to someone via email

A security guard working Vancouver’s Historic Chinatown was taken to hospital after allegedly being assaulted on Friday.

Vancouver police say the guard was on his morning rounds near the Chinese Cultural Centre, and taking photos to document the state of the area around 11 a.m.

According to police, he was taking photos in a laneway when someone in the area became angry and attacked him.

The guard was punched repeatedly and fell to the ground, police said. The suspect fled the scene.

Merchants in the area said the guard, whose name is Tony, has worked the area for more than a decade and is well known and liked.

“It’s really kind of sickening. Tony’s such a nice guy. You see him walking around the neighbourhood just diligently checking in on business after business after business,” Lukas Tanasiuk, who runs the personal electric vehicle shop Evees, told Global News.

“Such a kind heart and never asked for anything from us or anyone that I’ve seen, and just is beloved by everybody in the neighbourhood.”

Dustin Grant, a barber at Private and Company, said he witnessed the aftermath of the assault.

“He was lying on the ground, face covered in blood,” he said.

“Everybody knows him, he’s a nice fellow. He’s not a big man, he’s a skinny older fellow, but he does his job and its not an easy job down here.

Police said there were several witnesses to the attack, and continue to investigate.

