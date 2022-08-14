Menu

Crime

Man charged for random assault on Vancouver, B.C. bus

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 5:37 pm
A man has been charged with assault in connection to an attack on a stranger aboard a Vancouver bus. View image in full screen
A man has been charged with assault in connection to an attack on a stranger aboard a Vancouver bus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. man was charged with a shocking assault on a woman on a public bus on June 20, 2022.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shakwan David Kelly is facing an assault charge.

Read more: Woman attacked in unprovoked stranger assault aboard Vancouver bus

Previously, Vancouver police released footage of the seemingly unprovoked attack.

Transit police said a suspect boarded at Marine Drive and main street and aggressively approached a woman, shaking his fist and threatening to punch her.

The woman moved to the front of the bus to alert the driver before the suspect punched her in the head and face several times causing her to fall to the ground.

Read more: Vancouver mother and toddler struck by fleeing, wanted suspect; VPD looking for witnesses

Kelly has also been charged with the July assault of a mom and toddler. Surveillance video captured the suspect knocking the pair down on Pender Street, according to police.

