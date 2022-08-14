Man charged for random assault on Vancouver, B.C. bus

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man was charged with a shocking assault on a woman on a public bus on June 20, 2022.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shakwan David Kelly is facing an assault charge.

Previously, Vancouver police released footage of the seemingly unprovoked attack.

Transit police said a suspect boarded at Marine Drive and main street and aggressively approached a woman, shaking his fist and threatening to punch her.

The woman moved to the front of the bus to alert the driver before the suspect punched her in the head and face several times causing her to fall to the ground.

Kelly has also been charged with the July assault of a mom and toddler. Surveillance video captured the suspect knocking the pair down on Pender Street, according to police.

