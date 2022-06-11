Menu

Crime

Toronto bus assault suspect used substance ‘similar to pepper spray’: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 10:08 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

Toronto police are searching for a woman after an alleged assault took place on a Toronto bus.

In a press release, police said an incident occurred on a bus in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road on June 9 at around 6:10 p.m.

Police alleged that both the suspect and her victim got onto an eastbound bus on Sheppard Avenue East. As the suspect went to leave the bus, she sprayed the victim with an “unknown spray (that) caused a burning irritation, similar to pepper spray,” police said.

Read more: Toronto police officer charged after ‘confidential’ information provided to a member of the public

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

She is described as a woman aged 20 to 30 years old. Police said she had shoulder-length, curly hair.

An image was released.

Suspect in assault with a weapon investigation.
Suspect in assault with a weapon investigation. TPS/Handout
