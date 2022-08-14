Early morning apartment fire displaces dozen of Burnaby residents

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Burnaby residents may be out of their homes for at least one night after an early morning fire at an apartment building.

Burnaby firefighters were called to an older apartment building at 4141 Albert Street in the Burnaby Heights area around 2:45 a.m.

One of the residents spoke about the incident Sunday morning.

“I was laying down in my living room when I heard crackling sounds above me, and all of a sudden I saw flames shooting out the window on the third floor (above me),” said Billy Joe.

“I got up, the fire alarming was going off, and I went knocking on every door on the second floor.”

Joe continued, “Firemen were struggling to get people out, the entire third floor was (filled) with black smoke.”

Three people had to be rushed from a third-floor suite, according to the Burnaby Fire Department.

Around 50 residents were evacuated from the building.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening smoke inhalation injuries.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the fire, containing the blaze to two suites.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

