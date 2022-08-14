Investigation underway after Fort Saskatchewan businesses burn

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway in Fort Saskatchewan after two businesses have burned down after a fire early Sunday morning.

A daycare and a dental office near 99 Ave. and 104 St. were engulfed in flames when RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services arrived around 2:45 a.m., according to a news release Sunday morning.

“I couldn’t believe it — like, how could it be? The fire hall is very close to here, and before they come here the building was totally in flames — the whole place,” said Paul Chao, the building owner. “I have no idea what happened.”

The fire was contained to this one building, and while locals are grateful it didn’t hit their homes or businesses, they also feel for those who lost everything.

“Out of anybody, it could have been us,” said Joseph Melnyk who works in a building nearby. “I feel for a lot of the parents that bring their kids [to the daycare], especially if they’re busy parents. It’s just harder to find a new daycare here and afford it.”

Fort Saskatchewan Assistant Fire Chief Nolan Jespersen said crews arrived on scene within four minutes and a total of 10 firefighters and safety officers began to take down the fire.

“At this time the building is a complete loss,” said Jespersen.

There are no reported injuries. A fire investigation is underway by the Fort Saskatchewan General Investigations Section.

Anyone with any information, including video from doorbell or surveillance cameras is asked to contact RCMP at 780-997-7900 or CrimeStoppers.