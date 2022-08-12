Menu

Crime

Stolen licence plate in Saskatoon leads to two arrests, firearm seizure

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 7:47 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service said two people were arrested on Thursday after a suspicious vehicle was showing a stolen licence plate.

Officers said they saw the Jeep SUV around 7 p.m. near 20th Street West and Avenue P South, and believed it was involved in a previous mischief file.

The licence plate was confirmed stolen, and the SUV was found parked nearby. Police questioned the driver and passenger and saw a firearm inside the vehicle.

Both people were arrested, and further investigation led to the seizure of an AR-styled .22 caliber firearm, ammunition and spent rounds, an empty magazine, the stolen licence plate and the stolen Jeep SUV.

A 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are facing multiple firearm-related charges and charges related to possession of stolen property.

The man was also found in violation of several court imposed restrictions.

