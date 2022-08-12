New Brunswick confirms first case of monkeypox in the province

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick public health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the province.

A government release published late Friday afternoon, said the individual diagnosed is currently in isolation and is being monitored.

“This individual had not recently traveled outside of the province. Public Health contact tracers are working to determine the source of the infection and identify and notify close contacts of the individual,” the release read.

Monkeypox is a viral infectious disease related to smallpox, from which most people recover on their own after a few weeks, but people can become very sick and could die in some circumstances, according to PHAC.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said in the release the virus spreads by close contact with infected humans or animals, but that it does not spread like COVID-19.

“The general public is not at a similar level of risk but should still be aware of how to reduce their personal risk,” she said.

The release said public health is notified of any presumptive monkeypox cases and will follow up in accordance with public health guidelines for case and contact management. Cases are then confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

“The province is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and associated partners to ensure that additional vaccines will be available,” the N.B. release said. “Based on the available supply, the department’s current strategy is to offer the vaccine to close contacts of a case.”

The province said Public Health Canada reported that: “In line with international trends, the majority of cases in Canada are men who reported intimate sexual contact with other men. However, it’s important to stress that the risk of exposure to the monkeypox virus is not exclusive to any group or setting.”

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), monkeypox cases in Canada have exceeded 1,000 as of this week.

On Aug. 10, Ontario reported a total of 478 monkeypox cases, making it the province with the most cases in Canada, while Quebec reported 425 cases. British Columbia recorded 85 cases and Alberta reported 16. Saskatchewan and Yukon reported two each.

— With files from Heidi Lee.