Canada, Manitoba help build a new water treatment plant, reservoir in Beausejour

Send this page to someone via email

Joint federal and provincial funding will help build a new water treatment plant and reservoir in Beausejour, Man.

“The new water treatment plant will provide a safe drinking water source well into the future which will make the Town of Beausejour a sustainable and attractive place to live and invest, ensuring our kids and our families have clean air, water and soil,” said Ray Schirle, mayor of Beausejour.

This comes as part of $42 million in funding for four water projects that will improve system efficiency and protect local communities and their environments in Manitoba, announced Friday.

“Manitobans benefit when governments work together to deliver results. Alongside municipal and provincial governments, we are providing over $22.7 million to improve water infrastructure to meet the current needs of the community, support growth and ensure long-term access to, reliable drinking water,” said Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Story continues below advertisement

The Government of Canada is contributing over $4.9 million, the Manitoba government is contributing over $4.1 million, and the municipality is contributing over $3.3 million towards eligible project costs.

Read more: Winnipeg airport receives provincial funding for economic growth

“Major infrastructure projects are challenging in any community. We are thankful for the excellent relationships the Town has with our senior levels of government and our funding partners,” said Schirle.

Among these projects are the construction of two new raw water supply wells, a pump house, and approximately three kilometres of raw water supply lines.

Three other communities will also benefit from the funding.

“Critical infrastructure projects like this one in Beausejour also stimulate local economies and support continued growth and sustainability in Manitoba communities,” said Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer.

In St. Adolphe, funding will support the reconstruction of the existing pump stations and gravity outfalls to meet current design codes and standards.

In Oakview, the Rapid City water distribution system will see significant upgrades consisting of the replacement of approximately 9,175 metres of water pipes throughout the Town of Rapid City in the Rural Municipality of Oakview.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the Regional Water Supply Project in the Town of Stonewall will also receive funding from all three governments.

This project will provide a regional solution to increase access to a reliable, quality water supply. The three main partner communities, Stonewall, Warren and Woodlands, will have their reservoirs upgraded to improve water treatment in the region.

“These upgrades will allow the town to improve its water supply with softened treated water, and increase capacity for businesses and homeowners alike,” said Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko.

0:47 Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city – Jun 8, 2022