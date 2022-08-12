Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision near DVP in Toronto: police

A cyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision near the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Friday, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 4:25 p.m. to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and the DVP for reports of a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle.
Police said officers located the man and paramedics took him to hospital.
He was reported to have life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The southbound ramp to the DVP from the westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue was closed following the incident.
Police said delays could be expected in the area.
