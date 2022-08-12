Menu

Canada

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision near DVP in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 5:55 pm
The scene of the collision in the area of Eglinton and the DVP on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the area of Eglinton and the DVP on Friday. Global News

A cyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision near the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Friday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 4:25 p.m. to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and the DVP for reports of a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle.

Police said officers located the man and paramedics took him to hospital.

He was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The southbound ramp to the DVP from the westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue was closed following the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said delays could be expected in the area.

