Winnipeg police allege 2 Ontario women raked in $100K through ‘grandparent’ scams

Two Ontario women have been arrested by Winnipeg police in connection with a string of “grandparent scams” in which police say nine local seniors were defrauded out of a total $100,000 over a 10-day period.

Police said both suspects were arrested at a home on Somerville Avenue after the residence was searched and officers found evidence linking the suspects to the offences.

An 18-year-old from North York, Ont., is facing six counts of fraud over $5,000, as well as charges of forgery, using a forged document, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

The second suspect, 25, from Walpole Island, Ont., faces similar charges.

Police said the victims and suspects weren’t previously known to each other.

