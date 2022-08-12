Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police allege 2 Ontario women raked in $100K through ‘grandparent’ scams

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 2:59 pm
Smartphone in male hands. Close up of hands with a phone. Outdoor photo View image in full screen
Police are warning the public of the grandparent scam. Getty Images

Two Ontario women have been arrested by Winnipeg police in connection with a string of “grandparent scams” in which police say nine local seniors were defrauded out of a total $100,000 over a 10-day period.

Police said both suspects were arrested at a home on Somerville Avenue after the residence was searched and officers found evidence linking the suspects to the offences.

Read more: Winnipeg police urge public to be wary of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

An 18-year-old from North York, Ont., is facing six counts of fraud over $5,000, as well as charges of forgery, using a forged document, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

The second suspect, 25, from Walpole Island, Ont., faces similar charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the victims and suspects weren’t previously known to each other.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating 15 ‘grandparent scam’ reports in 6 days' Winnipeg police investigating 15 ‘grandparent scam’ reports in 6 days
Winnipeg police investigating 15 ‘grandparent scam’ reports in 6 days – Jul 28, 2022

 

