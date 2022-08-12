Menu

Cannabis

Hundreds of OCS pot shops to receive deliveries after cyberattack on partner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2022 12:27 pm
In this July 1, 2017, file photo, a cashier rings up a marijuana sale at a cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. Ontario's private cannabis stores will have to give up offering delivery and curbside pickup next week — and they're not happy about it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Locher. View image in full screen
In this July 1, 2017, file photo, a cashier rings up a marijuana sale at a cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. Ontario's private cannabis stores will have to give up offering delivery and curbside pickup next week — and they're not happy about it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Locher.

TORONTO — Ontario’s cannabis wholesaler says hundreds of pot shops will start receiving product deliveries over the next few days as it restarts systems turned off because of a cyberattack on one of its logistics partners.

The Ontario Cannabis Store says extra shifts have been added at its distribution centre to ramp up deliveries to pot shops and customers who have been waiting for marijuana since last week.

The OCS announced Monday that it was halting deliveries as a precaution after the parent company of its supply chain partner, Domain Logistics, was impacted by a cyberattack on Aug. 5.

The OCS says a forensic investigation by its third-party, cybersecurity experts and Domain Logistics has determined no OCS distribution centre systems or customer data was compromised by the incident.

Read more: Ontario Cannabis Store capping pot shop orders, changing delivery window after partner’s cyberattack

However, many cannabis stores who must order from the OCS have been without pot deliveries for a week now and several say their supplies are so low they’re worried they will lose customers.

The OCS told them yesterday that delivery hours would be extended and order sizes temporarily limited to ensure the period of transitioning to standard service levels is as short as possible.

“Our focus is now on working our way through the backlog of wholesale orders and getting trucks on the road delivering to Ontario’s authorized retailers who count on us,” said OCS CEO David Lobo in a statement.

“We are working urgently around the clock to get products on the shelves of as many retailers as quickly as possible. We again apologize to our retail customers for this disruption and are taking every measure to fulfil and ship orders promptly.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
