Meagher Park fenced off, ‘physically secured:’ Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police say Meagher Park has been fenced off and “physically secured” by municipal staff.

The park, also known as People’s Park, is located on Chebucto Road. Unhoused people have been staying there since the police-led encampment evictions in August 2021.

This summer, councillors designated four municipal park sites where unhoused people could set up tents, but also said those staying at Meagher Park would have to leave by July 17 “following deteriorating health and safety conditions at the park.”

While a few residents originally remained after the deadline, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release issued at 5 a.m. Friday morning that everyone is now gone after accepting “alternative options.”

Police say the park will be closed for ‘upcoming rehabilitation work.’. Alexa MacLean/Global News

It said the site was physically secured by Halifax Regional Municipality staff and Halifax Regional Police officers were on hand “for support and assistance.”

“Following confirmation that the park no longer had residents staying in it, additional time was provided to ensure that those housing options were being utilized while continuing arrangements to relocate remaining belongings with the assistance of municipal staff,” the release said.

“This morning, following the completion of all those steps, and consistent with the commitment to exercise a measured approach, the park was secured with fencing for upcoming rehabilitation work.”

Police said in the statement that there was “no easy way” to implement the plan, and their approach was “meant to reduce trauma from any actions and ensure supports for all involved in the best and most thoughtful possible manner while reducing public safety risks.

“HRP officers took a patient, measured and supportive approach throughout as the process unfolded while acting in a supportive capacity,” it said.

The release said any further questions should be directed to the city.

Global News requested an interview with Mayor Mike Savage, but was told he was “not here.”

— with files from Alexa MacLean