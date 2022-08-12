Menu

Canada

Rogers, Shaw reach deal to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 12, 2022 7:41 am
Click to play video: 'Rogers extends deadline to finalize Shaw takeover, expects spending of $150M on customer credits' Rogers extends deadline to finalize Shaw takeover, expects spending of $150M on customer credits
WATCH: Rogers extends deadline to finalize Shaw takeover, expects spending of $150M on customer credits – Jul 27, 2022

Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. have finalized an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc., the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a merger of Canada’s biggest telecom companies.

Canada’s antitrust agency blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw in May saying it would lessen competition in the country’s concentrated telecoms market, where customers pay among the highest bills.

Read more: Freedom Mobile deal will create less competition for Rogers: telecom watcher

Rogers and Shaw had offered the sale of Freedom Mobile, a Shaw unit, as a way to allay competition concerns.

“This agreement with Quebecor brings us one step closer to completing our merger with Shaw,” Rogers Chief Executive Tony Staffieri said on Friday.

Terms of the deal, which include Freedom Mobile’s branded wireless and internet customers, infrastructure, spectrum and retail sites, were in line with the terms agreed in June, when Quebecor agreed to buy Freedom Mobile in a C$2.85 billion deal.

Read more: Rogers outage may influence decision on $26B Shaw merger: industry minister

The development comes after Rogers last month opposed a request from regulators for more time to probe the Freedom Mobile sale to Quebecor.

Canada’s competition bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 Reuters
