Consumer

Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor on deadline to finalize Freedom sale deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 6:51 am
Click to play video: 'Rogers outage spawns lawsuit, questions about compensation, competition' Rogers outage spawns lawsuit, questions about compensation, competition
WATCH: Rogers outage spawns lawsuit, questions about compensation, competition

Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.

Last month, Rogers announced that it would sell Freedom to Quebecor for $2.85 billion in a deal it hopes will appease federal regulators opposed to its proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw.

Read more: Freedom Mobile deal will create less competition for Rogers: telecom watcher

The deal will see Quebecor buy all of Freedom’s branded wireless and internet customers, as well as its infrastructure, spectrum and retail locations.

Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor argue that their agreement would effectively keep alive a “strong and sustainable” fourth wireless carrier in Canada because the deal would expand Quebecor’s wireless operations nationally.

The deadline comes as Rogers navigates fallout from its nationwide service outage that began last Friday and affected millions of customers.

The Rogers-Shaw transaction already has approval from shareholders and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, but still needs approval from the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Click to play video: 'Business news: EU and the LNG deal and the Rogers and Shaw deal' Business news: EU and the LNG deal and the Rogers and Shaw deal
Business news: EU and the LNG deal and the Rogers and Shaw deal – Mar 27, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
