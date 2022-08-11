COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 5 deaths in weekly update

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia reported five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in its latest weekly update.

During the seven-day period ending Aug. 8, the province also saw 50 new hospital admissions. That’s a slight decrease from the 54 admissions reported in the previous week.

As of Aug. 8, there were 50 people in hospital for COVID-19, including seven in ICU. The median age of those in hospital is 75.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 473 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 361 happened during the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, and the median age of those who died is 83.

As well, the province reported another 1,741 positive PCR tests in the recent seven-day period.

Story continues below advertisement

The previous update, which covered the week ending Aug. 1, reported no new deaths and 1,683 positive PCR tests.

The province changed its PCR testing strategy in early July. Only those with symptoms and in a high-risk category have access to lab-based PCR testing.