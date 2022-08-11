Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 5 deaths in weekly update

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 2:19 pm
N.B. reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospital admissions
New Brunswick has reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases decreased in the week before Aug. 6. The province's chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says she is encouraged by the numbers, but there is work to be done heading into the fall. Nathalie Sturgeon has more on this week’s COVID-19 update.

Nova Scotia reported five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in its latest weekly update.

During the seven-day period ending Aug. 8, the province also saw 50 new hospital admissions. That’s a slight decrease from the 54 admissions reported in the previous week.

As of Aug. 8, there were 50 people in hospital for COVID-19, including seven in ICU. The median age of those in hospital is 75.

Read more: Former CEO of Halifax children’s hospital released on bail, appeal set for March

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 473 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 361 happened during the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, and the median age of those who died is 83.

Trending Stories

As well, the province reported another 1,741 positive PCR tests in the recent seven-day period.

The previous update, which covered the week ending Aug. 1, reported no new deaths and 1,683 positive PCR tests.

The province changed its PCR testing strategy in early July. Only those with symptoms and in a high-risk category have access to lab-based PCR testing.

The latest health headlines from rebound COVID to Monkeypox and more!
