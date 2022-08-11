Menu

Canada

Former CEO of Halifax children’s hospital released on bail, appeal set for March

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: August 11' Global News Morning Halifax: August 11
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.

Tracy Kitch was released on a $20,000 surety following a court appearance during which she agreed to abide by several conditions until her appeal, which was set for March 7.

Kitch was found guilty in February of using a corporate credit card to pay for about $47,000 in personal expenses.

Read more: Former Halifax children’s hospital CEO sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud

Her bail conditions require her to reside at her Ontario address and prohibit her from seeking or gaining employment or a volunteer position where she would have authority over money.

Trending Stories

Although Nova Scotia Court of Appeal Justice Anne Derrick says she doesn’t believe Kitch is a flight risk, the judge is requiring the ex-hospital CEO to report to Halifax Regional Police by phone on a weekly basis.

Story continues below advertisement

Kitch resigned from her position at the IWK Health Centre in August 2017 after an independent audit revealed discrepancies in her expenses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
