Canada

Toronto lottery winner played same numbers for 36 years

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 1:39 pm
Stephen Dixon, 70, won $20 million in the July 9 Lotto 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Stephen Dixon, 70, won $20 million in the July 9 Lotto 6/49 draw. Handout / OLG

After playing the same numbers for 36 years, Toronto resident Stephen Dixon finally hit the jackpot.

Dixon, who lives in Scarborough, took home $20 million in the July 9 Lotto 6/49 draw, the OLG announced in a statement Thursday.

“I started playing these numbers with Wintario and migrated them over to LOTTO 6/49. The numbers I play are significant family dates,” Dixon said in the statement.

The 70-year-old retiree said his son told him to check his ticket after he saw that the jackpot was won in Scarborough.

Read more: Toronto man who won jackpot played lottery regularly for more than 40 years

Dixon said he was at a store running errands when he decided to check.

“When I saw the ‘big winner’ screen, I assumed the $20 million that appeared was an advertisement for the next draw,” he said.

“The store clerk checked the ticket for me and said, ‘Oh my God, you’ve won the big one!’ and she started dancing and cheering.

“Everyone in the store came to congratulate me. It was nerve-wracking – I was in a daze. I got into my car and realized how shocked I was. Too shocked to celebrate like they do in commercials.”

Dixon said when he showed his wife the ticket, she initially saw $20,000. But when he said he won $20 million, she thought she was playing a prank on him.

Dixon said he’s not a materialistic person and the win “is not about stuff, it’s about family.”

“I have some wonderful people in my life I want to share this with,” he said.

“This win will take us all over the world creating stories that will last a few lifetimes. I am so excited to make memories with my family.”

He bought the ticket at Sunstar Convenience on Ellesmere Road.

