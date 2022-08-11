Space to support gatherings near Okanagan Rail Trail gets financial support

Send this page to someone via email

Coldstream Station, a central gathering area planned with access to the Okanagan Rail Trail, just got a $300,000 infusion of support from the federal government.

The project, a tourism information area and public washrooms, will provide a new venue for farmers’ markets, food vendors and local celebrations.

“Coldstream Station is going to provide a much needed gathering area to support the Okanagan Rail Trail and its many users,” Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said in a press release.

“As the northern parking lot for the Trail, it will provide the primary parking lot for users accessing the Trail and also as the hub for those accessing other recreational amenities in our community. It will also facilitate community events and functions providing a safe, centralized space for our community.”

The funding for the District of Coldstream is through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, which was launched in June 2021.

The fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada’s regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces.

“This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting economic development in communities in every corner of British Columbia,” the honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, minister of international development, said.

“We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it’s time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future.”