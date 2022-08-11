Alberta secures four more gold medals in swimming at Canada Games

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta led the way on Wednesday, picking up four of its 13 total gold medals in the pool at the Canada Games.

Nicholas Duncan (men’s 100-metre butterfly), Maxine Clark (women’s 100-metre butterfly), Connor Bissett (men’s 50-metre backstroke Special Olympics), and the women’s 4×100-metre medley relay team all struck gold.

Ontario and British Columbia snagged three golds apiece on the day in swimming action.

For Ontario, Julie Brousseau (women’s 200 freestyle), Maya Bezanson (200 backstroke), and Charles Giammichele (SB4-9, SB11-14 men’s 100 breaststroke) took the top spot on their respective podiums.

4:05 Olympic win 30th anniversary Olympic win 30th anniversary – Aug 4, 2022

On British Columbia’s side, the men’s 4×100 medley relay team, Thomas Caruso in the 200 backstroke, Peter Huang in the men’s 200 freestyle all won gold.

Story continues below advertisement

Selkirk, Man., native Teagen Purvis claimed her third gold and fourth overall medal of the competition, winning the women’s 50 backstroke Special Olympics. Halle West added to the province’s two-gold day in the pool with a victory in the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Quebec picked up one gold on the day as Tatiana Nault won the SB4-9, SB11-14 women’s 100 backstroke. Nova Scotia’s lone gold came from Keilen Bellis’ win in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

In other action, for the first time in Canada Summer Games history, women’s rugby sevens medals were awarded, as British Columbia defeated Quebec for gold, while Ontario earned bronze.

“I don’t know if I have words for this feeling,” Quebec coach Jocelyn Barrieau said in a statement. “I just watched the three medallists dance and celebrate together. I know that rugby is in a good spot in this country and this competition has done a lot for our game and I’ll be grateful for that for a long time.”

1:33 90-year-old woman swimming across Okanagan Lake 90-year-old woman swimming across Okanagan Lake – Jun 28, 2022

Ontario currently leads the medal table with 46 to go along with 20 golds. British Columbia is second in overall medals (39) and third for golds (9). Meanwhile, Alberta is second in gold-medal wins (13) and third in total medal count with 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Yukon, Prince Edward Island, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are all still in search of their first medals at the Games.