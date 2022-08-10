Toronto police seize ‘illicit cannabis’ during search of Liberty Village property

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have charged a man following a drug investigation.

On July 23, police began a drug investigation in the area of East Liberty Street and Pirandello Street, Toronto police said. A search warrant was executed in the area.

During the search, Toronto police said they seized 38.1 kilograms of marihuana, 4.8 kilograms of psilocybin, 94 kilograms of marihuana derivatives and 2.6 kilograms of shatter.

Police charged David Nguyen Ho, 25 years old and from Toronto, with multiple offences, including possession for use in distribution of illicit cannabis, possession of a schedule three substance for the purposes of trafficking and possessions of proceeds from crime over $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

