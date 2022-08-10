Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seize ‘illicit cannabis’ during search of Liberty Village property

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 8:50 pm
Drugs seized during a Criminal Code search warrant conducted by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Drugs seized during a Criminal Code search warrant conducted by Toronto police. TPS

Toronto police have charged a man following a drug investigation.

On July 23, police began a drug investigation in the area of East Liberty Street and Pirandello Street, Toronto police said. A search warrant was executed in the area.

During the search, Toronto police said they seized 38.1 kilograms of marihuana, 4.8 kilograms of psilocybin, 94 kilograms of marihuana derivatives and 2.6 kilograms of shatter.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police in Ontario lay over 400 charges, seize $1.3M in drugs in ‘Project Monarch’

Police charged David Nguyen Ho, 25 years old and from Toronto, with multiple offences, including possession for use in distribution of illicit cannabis, possession of a schedule three substance for the purposes of trafficking and possessions of proceeds from crime over $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagCannabis tagLiberty Village tagEast Liberty Street tagKing Street West Village tagPirandello Street tagToronto police drugs investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers