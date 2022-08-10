Edmonton’s Marco Arop breaks Canadian record in 1,000 metres at Diamond League meet

Send this page to someone via email

Marco Arop shattered the Canadian record in the 1,000 metres en route to a second-place finish at the Herculis Diamond League meet on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old from Edmonton, who won bronze in the 800 at last month’s world track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., ran two minutes 14.35 seconds. That broke Nathan Brannen’s previous record set in 2012 of 2:16.52 in the seldom-contested distance.

Jake Wightman of Britain, gold medallist over 1,500 metres at the recent world championships, passed Arop with about 50 metres remaining on Wednesday to win in 2:13.87, the fastest time in the world this season.

Arop’s time was the 18th fastest in history.

