Canada

Edmonton’s Marco Arop breaks Canadian record in 1,000 metres at Diamond League meet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 5:27 pm
Marco Arop, of Canada, reacts after winning a heat in the men's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. View image in full screen
Marco Arop, of Canada, reacts after winning a heat in the men's 800-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Marco Arop shattered the Canadian record in the 1,000 metres en route to a second-place finish at the Herculis Diamond League meet on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old from Edmonton, who won bronze in the 800 at last month’s world track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., ran two minutes 14.35 seconds. That broke Nathan Brannen’s previous record set in 2012 of 2:16.52 in the seldom-contested distance.

READ MORE: Canada’s Marco Arop runs fastest time of rough and tumble 800 heats at worlds

Jake Wightman of Britain, gold medallist over 1,500 metres at the recent world championships, passed Arop with about 50 metres remaining on Wednesday to win in 2:13.87, the fastest time in the world this season.

Arop’s time was the 18th fastest in history.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
