Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Wrong place, wrong time’: Friends, family mourning loss of man attacked at hospital

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 5:22 pm
Royal University Hospital is cancelling all scheduled surgeries on Wednesday after a power disruption. View image in full screen
Royal University Hospital is cancelling all scheduled surgeries on Wednesday after a power disruption. File / Global News

A 56-year-old man who was the victim to an assault at Royal University Hospital in mid-June has died.

Close friend Chris Sicotte said Randy Beauchesne died on Saturday night.

Read more: Man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing at Saskatoon hospital

“Just to hear of his passing was a shock, and just the senseless and tragic nature of what happened, as well. It was literally wrong place, wrong time” Sicotte said.

A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) statement said officers were called to the hospital around 8:15 p.m. on June 13 for a report of an assault in a public area inside. Once they got there, police learned Beauchesne had been stabbed.

The suspect was taken into custody by RUH security officers and later arrested by SPS officers. At the time, Saskatoon police said Beauchesne was in critical condition and the incident may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Witchekan, 39, was charged with attempted murder the following day. Police told Global News that charges are currently pending as they await an autopsy report.

Click to play video: 'Video shows Brampton man getting attacked in home driveway by 3 men armed with axe, machete' Video shows Brampton man getting attacked in home driveway by 3 men armed with axe, machete
Video shows Brampton man getting attacked in home driveway by 3 men armed with axe, machete

Sicotte and Beauchesne were training partners at a local martial arts facility for 15 years, an activity that bonded the two.

Trending Stories

He said Beauchesne was initially able to talk while in hospital despite suffering a brain injury, but about two weeks ago “his situation took a rather sudden downturn.”

After this, he was non-communicative. Though Sicotte said doctors were “fairly confident” he still knew people were around him.

Beauchesne was an arborist who is being remembered for loving plants and trees.

“I know that’s something that we’ve talked about now, is that if people are looking to do something in his memory — plant a tree, because that was what he really, really loved,” Sicotte said.

Story continues below advertisement

He added Beauchesne will also be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and patience.

“He was very giving in terms of not only his knowledge with trees but with what he wanted to pass along and share with martial arts training as well. Genuinely, one of those types of people that, you often hear the phrase ‘will give you the shirt off their back’. That was Randy.”

Sicotte said Beauchesne also survived cancer twice and continued to live his life and do the things he loved.

He leaves behind a daughter and young granddaughter.

“We as a greater community — we’ve lost a friend and we’ve lost a great guy. We’ve really lost an outstanding individual as a result of this.”

Read more: No jail time, likely no record for man who randomly attacked woman in Vancouver alley

An update to a GoFundMe set up after Beauchesne’s hospitalization states there are still bills and funeral arrangements to be made. Donations are still being accepted.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagAttempted Murder tagAttack tagRoyal University Hospital tagRUH tagArborist tagRandy Beauchesne tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers