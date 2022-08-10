‘Wrong place, wrong time’: Friends, family mourning loss of man attacked at hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old man who was the victim to an assault at Royal University Hospital in mid-June has died.

Close friend Chris Sicotte said Randy Beauchesne died on Saturday night.

“Just to hear of his passing was a shock, and just the senseless and tragic nature of what happened, as well. It was literally wrong place, wrong time” Sicotte said.

A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) statement said officers were called to the hospital around 8:15 p.m. on June 13 for a report of an assault in a public area inside. Once they got there, police learned Beauchesne had been stabbed.

The suspect was taken into custody by RUH security officers and later arrested by SPS officers. At the time, Saskatoon police said Beauchesne was in critical condition and the incident may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Kevin Witchekan, 39, was charged with attempted murder the following day. Police told Global News that charges are currently pending as they await an autopsy report.

Sicotte and Beauchesne were training partners at a local martial arts facility for 15 years, an activity that bonded the two.

He said Beauchesne was initially able to talk while in hospital despite suffering a brain injury, but about two weeks ago “his situation took a rather sudden downturn.”

After this, he was non-communicative. Though Sicotte said doctors were “fairly confident” he still knew people were around him.

Beauchesne was an arborist who is being remembered for loving plants and trees.

“I know that’s something that we’ve talked about now, is that if people are looking to do something in his memory — plant a tree, because that was what he really, really loved,” Sicotte said.

He added Beauchesne will also be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and patience.

“He was very giving in terms of not only his knowledge with trees but with what he wanted to pass along and share with martial arts training as well. Genuinely, one of those types of people that, you often hear the phrase ‘will give you the shirt off their back’. That was Randy.”

Sicotte said Beauchesne also survived cancer twice and continued to live his life and do the things he loved.

He leaves behind a daughter and young granddaughter.

“We as a greater community — we’ve lost a friend and we’ve lost a great guy. We’ve really lost an outstanding individual as a result of this.”

An update to a GoFundMe set up after Beauchesne’s hospitalization states there are still bills and funeral arrangements to be made. Donations are still being accepted.