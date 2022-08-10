Vancouver firefighter union calls for more government support in wake of alleged machete attack

Send this page to someone via email

An extremely concerning incident revolving around an alleged machete attack on numerous people in downtown Vancouver has reignited calls for more mental and illicit drug support.

The latest to speak out is the union for Vancouver’s firefighters, Vancouver Fire Fighters International Association of Fire Fighters Local 18.

They were the first to respond to the incident on Saturday evening, as a report of a man that lit his apartment on fire in a rooming house near Granville and Smithe streets spurred firefighter action.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly called police to deal with a man who was allegedly attacking people with a machete.

Officials said the suspect was shot by police as a result of the incident.

Police arrested 48-year-old Ibrahim Abdela Bakhit in connection with the attack. He was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

“Our members know there are inherent risks when they sign up for this job, but Saturday night’s events were obviously beyond the expectations of a regular response for assistance,” said Rebecca McNeil, a IAFF local spokesperson.

“We see these situations first-hand, we also believe it’s our role to communicate what we believe will fundamentally address these challenges and keep everyone safe, including upstream investment in resources and prevention.

“Relying solely on emergency service providers to address these culminating and overlapping crises is unsustainable.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Relying solely on emergency service providers to address these culminating and overlapping crises is unsustainable."

“Better prevention measures are both more pragmatic and humane for everyone who calls Vancouver home.”

The firefighter union said all three levels of government need to expedite and prioritize supports for mental health and the opioid crisis.

“Local governments alone can’t address these challenges — we need support from all three levels of government and believe these requests are aligned with the provincial and federal government’s past statements and commitments,” McNeil said. “We encourage these investments to be expedited and prioritized.”

The message follows a call for action by Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, who spoke about the incident Sunday.

Stewart demanded provincial justice reform “particularly around prolific offenders that endanger public safety,” and urged the government to “respond to the dire need for more mental health services.”

“Gaps in our mental health and criminal justice system not only fail our public, but our first responders and partners in law enforcement who are committed to community and public safety despite a lack of critical support to comprehensively address violent offenders,” Stewart wrote on Sunday.

