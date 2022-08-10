Menu

Environment

Nature Trust of BC adds 65 hectares to protected grasslands in South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 3:53 pm
Through crowdfunding and government help, the non-profit society says 65 hectares of privately owned property in the South Okanagan will now be part of the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch. View image in full screen
Through crowdfunding and government help, the non-profit society says 65 hectares of privately owned property in the South Okanagan will now be part of the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch. Submitted

A sizable swath of protected grasslands in B.C.’s South Okanagan is now larger.

On Wednesday, the Nature Trust of BC announced that it had purchased 65 hectares (161 acres) of privately owned land in the White Lake Basin area.

Purchased with funds from donors, government and foundations, the $2.3-million parcel of land has been added to the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch.

Read more: Nature Trust of BC looking to add 65-hectare property to protected grasslands

The newly-acquired land, called Park Rill Creek Infill West, was surrounded by the ranch. Following the purchase, the ranch now spans 8,287 hectares (20,478 acres).

A non-profit group, Nature Trust says it has been acquiring land in the area since 1996. The ranch is comprised of 13 separate parcels, “demonstrating its commitment to building large conservation complexes over time.”

“Contiguous natural grassland and its associated ecosystems support a diverse and thriving community of native plants and animals and are recognized as one of B.C.’s most threatened ecosystems,” said Nature Trust.

“Grasslands represent less than 1 per cent of the provincial land base, yet support over 30 per cent of B.C.’s known threatened and vulnerable plant and animal species.”

Nature Trust says it gathered the last $200,000 through a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year.

The raised funds, plus government money, enabled Nature Trust “to purchase this property and protect sensitive ecosystems and native species against development for generations to come.”

Nature Trust says a number of endangered birds call the area home — including the Lewis’s woodpecker, barn swallow, flammulated owl, and grasshopper sparrow — along with the pallid bat, American badger, western tiger salamander, and great basin gopher snake.

The society added the area will also facilitate a viable domestic cattle-ranching operation.

“As we face rapid biodiversity loss and climate change, nature is our biggest ally,” said Nature Trust CEO Jasper Lament.

“Large-scale nature conservation is a strong tool to ensure biodiversity can flourish undisturbed while also helping to mitigate against climate change.”

