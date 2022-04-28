Nature Trust of BC looking to add 65-hectare property to protected grasslands

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. non-profit organization is embarking on a fundraising campaign to buy a large swath of land in the South Okanagan that’s also home to a sensitive ecosystem.

The Nature Trust of BC says it’s looking to raise $200,000 so it can buy one of the last remaining parcels of private land in the White Lake Basin area.

According to Nature Trust, the property — called Park Rill Creek Infill West — spans 65 hectares (161 acres) and will be integrated into the already-conserved land of the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch (8,222 hectares / 20,317 acres).

Nature Trust says the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch is one of the leading biodiversity ranches in the province, adding it’s also ranked the highest in conservation value among all of its conservation holdings.

“The goal of this purchase is to conserve contiguous natural grassland and associated ecosystems to support a diverse thriving community of native plants and animals,” said Nature Trust.

Another view of the land that Nature Trust of BC would like to add to the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch. Submitted

“Additionally, it will facilitate a viable domestic cattle ranch while protecting and restoring natural grasslands and other sensitive ecosystems.

“With low-elevation grasslands being the most rare type of land in the province, supporting more than 30 per cent of B.C.’s species at risk, protecting this land is of the highest conservation priority.”

The organization noted that the property it is seeking to buy is already surrounded on all sides by conservation land, making it an ‘infill’ property.

The property is said to be 95 per cent comprised of sensitive ecosystems, which provide habitat for a variety of at-risk species, including the Lewis’s woodpecker, barn swallow, flammulated owl and grasshopper sparrow.

“As we face rapid biodiversity loss and climate change, nature is our biggest ally,” said Nature Trust. “Large scale nature conservation is a strong tool to ensure biodiversity can flourish undisturbed.”

Nature Trust says over the past 50 years, it has acquired and cared for more than 178,000 acres (72,000 hectares) in B.C., and that fundraising for the last $200,000 of the selling price has to be completed by May 30.

If the land is purchased, it will increase the size holding of the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch to a total of 20,478 acres (8,287 hectares).

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to purchase and protect the Park Rill Creek Infill West property,” said Nature Trust of BC CEO Jasper Lament.

“If conserved, this property will be integrated with one of our most ecologically valuable conservation complexes due to its sensitive ecosystems that many at-risk species depend on.”

For more information on how to donate, visit this fundraising webpage.

