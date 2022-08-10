Driver accused of shifting blame in two-vehicle Guelph, Ont. collision

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph, Ont., man tried to point the finger at another person but ended up taking the blame for a two-vehicle crash.

Guelph Police Service were called to an intersection in the northeast section of the city on Tuesday.

They received a call about a crash on Woodlawn Road at Arrow Road around 2 p.m..

Investigators say the owner of one of the vehicles was on scene but claimed the other person was behind the wheel at the time.

Following an investigation they say the owner had actually been in the driver’s seat.

An 18-year-old is facing several charges including obstructing police, driving without insurance, and driving with unauthorized licence plates.

Advertisement