Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver accused of shifting blame in two-vehicle Guelph, Ont. collision

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 10, 2022 12:47 pm
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph, Ont., man tried to point the finger at another person but ended up taking the blame for a two-vehicle crash.

Guelph Police Service were called to an intersection in the northeast section of the city on Tuesday.

They received a call about a crash on Woodlawn Road at Arrow Road around 2 p.m..

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph police investigate possible hit and run involving vehicle, bicycle

Investigators say the owner of one of the vehicles was on scene but claimed the other person was behind the wheel at the time.

Following an investigation they say the owner had actually been in the driver’s seat.

An 18-year-old is facing several charges including obstructing police, driving without insurance, and driving with unauthorized licence plates.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagCrash tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagVehicle tagObstruction tagUnauthorized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers