Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre in Peterborough area Aug. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre will be in Peterborough County on Friday evening.

Poilievre has scheduled a meet and greet at the Douro Community Centre at 2893 Hwy. 28 in Douro-Dummer Township, just east of Peterborough. The event begins at 6 p.m.

The riding of Peterborough-Kawartha is represented by Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri who grew up in Douro. In April 2022 she announced she was endorsing Poilievre as the party’s next leader. Last month former primer minister Stephen Harper also endorsed Poilievre, the MP for Carleton, as the next party leader.

The party will announce its new leader on Sept. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferreri in a Tweet on Wednesday said those attending the meet and greet are asked to register online.

Poilievre and Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis skipped an Aug. 3 candidates debate with both candidates possibly facing $50,000 in fines for their refusal to participate. Other candidates seeking the leadership are Jean Charest, Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber.