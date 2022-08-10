Menu

Politics

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre in Peterborough area Aug. 12

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 11:49 am
onservatives-fundraising-2022 View image in full screen
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre — seen here on June 15, 2022 — will be in Peterborough County for a meet and greet on Aug. 12. The Canadian Press

Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre will be in Peterborough County on Friday evening.

Poilievre has scheduled a meet and greet at the Douro Community Centre at 2893 Hwy. 28 in Douro-Dummer Township, just east of Peterborough. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Read more: Pierre Poilievre preferred leader for Conservatives but not Canadians, poll finds

The riding of Peterborough-Kawartha is represented by Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri who grew up in Douro. In April 2022 she announced she was endorsing Poilievre as the party’s next leader. Last month former primer minister Stephen Harper also endorsed Poilievre, the MP for Carleton, as the next party leader.

The party will announce its new leader on Sept. 10.

Trending Stories

Read more: Conservative leadership race — Here’s what they say need for ‘unity’ means for the party

Ferreri in a Tweet on Wednesday said those attending the meet and greet are asked to register online.

Poilievre and Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis skipped an Aug. 3 candidates debate with both candidates possibly facing $50,000 in fines for their refusal to participate. Other candidates seeking the leadership are Jean Charest, Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre, Lewis absent as Conservative leadership candidates spar in final debate' Poilievre, Lewis absent as Conservative leadership candidates spar in final debate
