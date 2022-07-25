Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Conservative leadership race: Former PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 9:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Race heating up for conservative party leadership' Race heating up for conservative party leadership
With Pierre Poilievre pegged as leading the race, Brandon University political science expert Kelly Saunders discusses the battle for the Conservative Party's top job – Jul 15, 2022

Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party’s next leader.

In a rare public return to party politics, Harper released a short video on Twitter discussing his endorsement.

Read more: Pierre Poilievre may face heavy fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate

Harper says the contest to lead the party is filled with candidates, but one stands out.

The former prime minister says Poilievre served as a strong minister under him when the Conservatives were last in power, before being defeated by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Harper says Poilievre spent the past few years in opposition being the party’s “most vocal and effective critic” of the government.

He says Poilievre has talked about pressing economic issues like debt and inflation, and presented solutions that are “rooted in sound Conservative ideas.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagConservative Party of Canada tagConservative tagConservative Leadership race tagPierre Poilievre tagConservative party leader tagendorsement tagSteven Harper tagWho is Pierre Poilievre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers