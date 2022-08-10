Peterborough police seek 2 suspects who fled in stolen SUV following attempted vehicle theft

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough are investigating an attempted vehicle theft which occurred Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an incident in the area of George Street North and Parkhill Road where two men with masks attempted to take a vehicle from a parking lot.

Police say the owner of the vehicle had returned and got into a scuffle with the suspects before the pair fled in a black SUV. The victim did not wish medical attention.

Police determined the suspects’ vehicle — a black Mazda CX3 — had been reported stolen in Peterborough on Aug. 2. The vehicle is also connected to a reported hit and run incident in London, Ont., on Aug. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.