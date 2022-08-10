Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek 2 suspects who fled in stolen SUV following attempted vehicle theft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 11:16 am
Peterborough police say two suspects attempted to take a vehicle on Aug. 9 and fled the scene in a reported stolen vehicle like the one shown. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say two suspects attempted to take a vehicle on Aug. 9 and fled the scene in a reported stolen vehicle like the one shown. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough are investigating an attempted vehicle theft which occurred Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an incident in the area of George Street North and Parkhill Road where two men with masks attempted to take a vehicle from a parking lot.

Police say the owner of the vehicle had returned and got into a scuffle with the suspects before the pair fled in a black SUV. The victim did not wish medical attention.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP seek suspect after minivan stolen from Selwyn Outreach Centre

Police determined the suspects’ vehicle — a black Mazda CX3 — had been reported stolen in Peterborough on Aug. 2. The vehicle is also connected to a reported hit and run incident in London, Ont., on Aug. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

