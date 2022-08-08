Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek suspect after minivan stolen from Selwyn Outreach Centre

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:40 am
Peterborough County OPP look to identify this individual as part of a vehicle theft investigation. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP look to identify this individual as part of a vehicle theft investigation. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking to identify a suspect as part of a vehicle theft investigation in Selwyn Township.

Police say on July 29, they received a report of a stolen minivan from the parking lot of the Selwyn Outreach Centre at 2686 Lakefield Rd. just south of the village of Lakefield. OPP say the theft occurred around 3:45 a.m. on July 22.

Read more: 2 arrested after stolen camper van located at Walmart parking lot in Peterborough: police

A female suspect was captured on video surveillance. OPP released the images on Monday morning.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after attempted car theft in Brampton' Police investigating after attempted car theft in Brampton
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stolen Vehicle tagPeterborough County OPP tagVehicle Theft tagSelwyn Township tagtheft suspect tagstolen minivan tagSelwyn Outreach Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers