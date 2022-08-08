Peterborough County OPP seek suspect after minivan stolen from Selwyn Outreach Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are looking to identify a suspect as part of a vehicle theft investigation in Selwyn Township.

Police say on July 29, they received a report of a stolen minivan from the parking lot of the Selwyn Outreach Centre at 2686 Lakefield Rd. just south of the village of Lakefield. OPP say the theft occurred around 3:45 a.m. on July 22.

A female suspect was captured on video surveillance. OPP released the images on Monday morning.

Anyone with information can call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

