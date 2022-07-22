2 arrested after stolen camper van located at Walmart parking lot in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough, Ont., residents have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle south of the city earlier this week.

On Tuesday the Peterborough Police Service reported a 2004 Ford Great West camper van was stolen from a garage at a property in Cavan Monaghan Township.

On Thursday around 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of the vehicle being spotting at the parking lot of Walmart on Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

A man was found sitting in the driver’s seat and a woman was in the passenger seat. With assistance of K9 Gryphon, police determined they were also in possession of stolen property.

The pair was arrested and while being placed into a police cell at the station, the woman allegedly spat on officers.

Story continues below advertisement

A 42-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of break and enter to a residence

A 49-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court for bail hearings in Peterborough on Friday, police said.