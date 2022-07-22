Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after stolen camper van located at Walmart parking lot in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 12:28 pm
Peterborough police have recovered a camper van simliar to this one which was reported stolen in Cavan Monaghan Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough police have recovered a camper van simliar to this one which was reported stolen in Cavan Monaghan Township. Peterborough Police Service

Two Peterborough, Ont., residents have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle south of the city earlier this week.

On Tuesday the Peterborough Police Service reported a 2004 Ford Great West camper van was stolen from a garage at a property in Cavan Monaghan Township.

On Thursday around 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of the vehicle being spotting at the parking lot of Walmart on Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

Read more: Camper van stolen from Cavan-Monaghan residence: Peterborough police

A man was found sitting in the driver’s seat and a woman was in the passenger seat. With assistance of K9 Gryphon, police determined they were also in possession of stolen property.

Trending Stories

The pair was arrested and while being placed into a police cell at the station, the woman allegedly spat on officers.

Story continues below advertisement

A 42-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of break and enter to a residence

A 49-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court for bail hearings in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

Click to play video: 'RV camping at all-time high say vendors, campgrounds' RV camping at all-time high say vendors, campgrounds
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagStolen Vehicle tagPeterborough crime tagCamping tagVehicle Theft tagRV tagcamper van tagStolen RV tagspit on officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers