Pinehouse, Sask. RCMP investigating after inmate escapes Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

Pinehouse, Sask. RCMP said they received a report on Sunday that an inmate left Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, located in La Ronge.

Officers said 28-year-old Jesse Guest was last seen between 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, and 7 a.m. on Aug. 7, adding that he left on foot.

RCMP are now asking for the public’s assistance in finding Guest, and said he might be in the communities of Melfort or Star City.

Guest is described as standing six-foot-three-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has scars on both of his arms, and tattoos on his right hand saying ‘WS’ and a tattoo on his left wrist saying ‘TJ’.

The RCMP has released the following image of Guest:

If you see Guest, you’re asked to call the detachment.