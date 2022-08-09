Menu

Crime

Pinehouse, Sask. RCMP investigating after inmate escapes Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 7:16 pm
Pinehouse, Sask. RCMP said they received a report on Sunday that an inmate left Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, located in La Ronge.

Officers said 28-year-old Jesse Guest was last seen between 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, and 7 a.m. on Aug.  7, adding that he left on foot.

Read more: Quebec inmate escapes prison via fence with help of two accomplices: provincial police

RCMP are now asking for the public’s assistance in finding Guest, and said he might be in the communities of Melfort or Star City.

Guest is described as standing six-foot-three-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has scars on both of his arms, and tattoos on his right hand saying ‘WS’ and a tattoo on his left wrist saying ‘TJ’.

The RCMP has released the following image of Guest:

Pinehouse RCMP said Jesse Guest left Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, and is looking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Pinehouse RCMP said Jesse Guest left Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, and is looking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Pinehouse RCMP

If you see Guest, you’re asked to call the detachment.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagInmate tagMelfort tagPinehouse tagEscaped tagBesnard Lake Correctional Camp tag

