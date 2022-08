Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are seeking assistance in locating an alleged sex offender that’s considered a danger to the public.

The 53-year-old accused is wanted for an incident with a 20-year-old female on Monday in the area of Old Guelph Road and Homestead Avenue.

Hamilton Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a wanted offender, David John Baldwin . if located please call 9-1-1.#HamOnt READ MORE:https://t.co/8O7DPa9mdQ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 9, 2022

Investigators didn’t reveal the nature of the assault but say they have grounds to make an arrest.

Anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.