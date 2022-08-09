Surveillance video and photos released of 2 suspects that helped B.C. prisoner escape

Coquitlam RCMP officers have released surveillance video and photos of suspects that helped Rabih
Robby Alkhalil escape from North Fraser Pretrial on July 21.
Alkhalil, 35, escaped with the help of two suspects who were either posing as contractors.
The three left in a white Ford Econoline van, which police have said has been recovered.
Surveillance photos show the two men wearing black outfits with black gloves and a face mask.
One of them is seen wearing a high-visibility vest and a white hard hat.
Both are described as caucasian and their names have not been released to the public.
RCMP initially released photos of the two suspects but then clarified details, saying they were stock images from the internet.
New surveillance video released Tuesday shows the white van with the three men inside driving down the street.
Coquitlam RCMP said officers have also now established the route that the escape vehicle took from North Fraser Pretrial to the abandoned location. They did not provide further details.
Anyone with information about the two suspects involved in the escape is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Major Crime Unit (File #2022-18693). If anyone sees the suspects, call 911 immediately. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or https://solvecrime.ca/
Comments