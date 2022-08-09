Man taken to hospital after shooting at Trinity Bellwoods Park: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been taken to hospital after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods park, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report that a man had been shot near the park’s baseball diamond just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition.

According to police, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Police did not immediately have a suspect description.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

Advertisement