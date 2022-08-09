Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after shooting at Trinity Bellwoods Park: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 1:18 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A man has been taken to hospital after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods park, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report that a man had been shot near the park’s baseball diamond just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition.

According to police, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Police did not immediately have a suspect description.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

