Man taken to hospital after shooting at Trinity Bellwoods Park: Toronto police

A man has been taken to hospital after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods park, police say.
Toronto police said officers received a report that a man had been shot near the park’s baseball diamond just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition.
According to police, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
Police did not immediately have a suspect description.
Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.
