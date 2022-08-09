Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto man who won jackpot played lottery regularly for more than 40 years

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 12:27 pm
Frank Jarman won $6 million in the June 4 Lotto 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Frank Jarman won $6 million in the June 4 Lotto 6/49 draw. OLG

A Toronto man has won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot after playing the lottery regularly for more than 40 years.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a news release Tuesday that Etobicoke resident Frank Jarman won $6 million in the June 4 draw.

The self-employed man said has been a regular lottery player since the late 70s.

Read more: Winning million dollar lottery tickets sold in northern, southern Ontario, OLG says

“I was at my regular store doing my lottery business when I checked my ticket using the ticket checker,” Jarman said in the statement from OLG.

“When I saw $6 million appear on the screen I jumped back, and then checked it again. I didn’t believe what I was seeing so I asked the store clerk for a printout of the winning numbers.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

After comparing the numbers on the printout to his, he realized he won.

“My wife saw the look on my face and asked what happened and I said, ‘I think we can retire,'” Jarman said.

Click to play video: 'Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto' Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto
Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto

“I feel so blessed and extremely fortunate.”

Jarman said he always believed “five or six million is just the right amount.”

He said he plans to invest and do some home renovations with the money.

“I’ll take some time for this to settle in before making any big decisions,” Jarman said.

He bought the winning ticket at a Petro Canada on Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagOlg tagLotto 649 tagLotto 6-49 tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagLotto 6/49 winner tagToronto Lottery Winner tagToronto man wins lottery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers