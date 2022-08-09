Toronto man who won jackpot played lottery regularly for more than 40 years

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot after playing the lottery regularly for more than 40 years.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a news release Tuesday that Etobicoke resident Frank Jarman won $6 million in the June 4 draw.

The self-employed man said has been a regular lottery player since the late 70s.

“I was at my regular store doing my lottery business when I checked my ticket using the ticket checker,” Jarman said in the statement from OLG.

“When I saw $6 million appear on the screen I jumped back, and then checked it again. I didn’t believe what I was seeing so I asked the store clerk for a printout of the winning numbers.”

After comparing the numbers on the printout to his, he realized he won.

“My wife saw the look on my face and asked what happened and I said, ‘I think we can retire,'” Jarman said.

“I feel so blessed and extremely fortunate.”

Jarman said he always believed “five or six million is just the right amount.”

He said he plans to invest and do some home renovations with the money.

“I’ll take some time for this to settle in before making any big decisions,” Jarman said.

He bought the winning ticket at a Petro Canada on Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke.

