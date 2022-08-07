Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winning million dollar lottery tickets sold in northern, southern Ontario, OLG says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 9:36 am
Click to play video: 'Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario' Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: A single winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the ticket was sold somewhere in Toronto. There were also five Maxmillion winners from Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies, with two tickets sharing one of the $1 million prizes – Jun 29, 2022

More winning lottery tickets were drawn in Toronto on Saturday night, with a $6 million jackpot ticket sold in Ontario’s capital.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw was sold somewhere in Toronto, while the second place ticket — worth just over $100,000 — was sold in Etobicoke.

A separate ticket for a guaranteed prize of $1 million was sold in Sudbury, along with an Encore ticket of the same value sold in the Timiskaming and Cochrane region of Ontario.

Trending Stories

One person in Kingston purchased an Encore ticket worth $100,000.

Read more: Winning ticket drawn for Friday’s $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 10 will be an estimated $5 million, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The draws follow the news that the Lotto Max jackpot of $55 million was drawn on Friday for a ticket sold in Toronto.

A separate encore winning ticket, with a prize of $100,000, was sold in Chatham-Kent, OLG said of Friday’s draw.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Etobicoke tagOlg tagSudbury tagLotto 649 tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagOntario lottery winners tagLotto Max Million tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers