Winning million dollar lottery tickets sold in northern, southern Ontario, OLG says

More winning lottery tickets were drawn in Toronto on Saturday night, with a $6 million jackpot ticket sold in Ontario’s capital.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw was sold somewhere in Toronto, while the second place ticket — worth just over $100,000 — was sold in Etobicoke.

A separate ticket for a guaranteed prize of $1 million was sold in Sudbury, along with an Encore ticket of the same value sold in the Timiskaming and Cochrane region of Ontario.

One person in Kingston purchased an Encore ticket worth $100,000.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 10 will be an estimated $5 million, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million.

The draws follow the news that the Lotto Max jackpot of $55 million was drawn on Friday for a ticket sold in Toronto.

A separate encore winning ticket, with a prize of $100,000, was sold in Chatham-Kent, OLG said of Friday’s draw.

— with files from The Canadian Press