Wellington OPP investigating 4 separate overnight break-ins in Elora

Wellington County OPP are investigating four separate break and enters in Elora.

According to investigators, two happened at residences on Colborne Street, and another two on Keating Drive. All occurred sometime early Sunday morning.

There is no word on what was stolen at each of the residences.

OPP are reminding residents to protect their property by ensuring it is secured and well lit, especially if you are going on vacation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.