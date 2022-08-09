Man sought in robbery at Southwold Township home: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County are on the lookout for a male suspect in connection with a reported robbery at a home in Southwold Township on Monday.
Police responded to the scene at an unspecified address on Talbot Line shortly before 7 p.m.
Investigators say a male suspect attended the home and “removed various items from the property after confronting the homeowner,” police said in a statement.
Trending Stories
The suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.
Police released a very limited description of the suspect, identifying him only as a male with short hair wearing a face mask and baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments