Man sought in robbery at Southwold Township home: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County are on the lookout for a male suspect in connection with a reported robbery at a home in Southwold Township on Monday.

Police responded to the scene at an unspecified address on Talbot Line shortly before 7 p.m.

Investigators say a male suspect attended the home and “removed various items from the property after confronting the homeowner,” police said in a statement.

The suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Police released a very limited description of the suspect, identifying him only as a male with short hair wearing a face mask and baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.