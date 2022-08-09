Menu

Crime

Man sought in robbery at Southwold Township home: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 9, 2022 12:17 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County are on the lookout for a male suspect in connection with a reported robbery at a home in Southwold Township on Monday.

Police responded to the scene at an unspecified address on Talbot Line shortly before 7 p.m.

Investigators say a male suspect attended the home and “removed various items from the property after confronting the homeowner,” police said in a statement.

Trending Stories

The suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Police released a very limited description of the suspect, identifying him only as a male with short hair wearing a face mask and baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

