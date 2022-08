Send this page to someone via email

The eastbound lanes of Highway 402 are reduced after a single-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre on Tuesday morning, Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police say.

The eastbound lane was reduced at Adelaide Road just east of Glendon Drive on Tuesday morning.

#MiddlesexOPP on scene of single veh collision on #Highway402 EB at Glendon Drive @MiddlesexCentre @StrathCaradoc. A dump truck has collided with the bridge overpass. Reduced lanes. Please Slow down in the area. @ONtransport @CountyMiddlesex ^jh pic.twitter.com/SN01jw3kpc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 9, 2022

OPP say a tow truck is at the scene after a dump truck collided with the bridge.

No injuries are reported.

OPP say they expect the highway to reopen shortly.