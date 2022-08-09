International student, 19, drowns during kayaking trip on N.S. lake

Send this page to someone via email

A young international student drowned during a kayaking trip on a lake in Antigonish County, N.S., late Monday afternoon.

In an interview, Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the 19-year-old was on a kayaking trip with a 27-year-old man on Lochaber Lake in North Lochaber.

“They were either coming back from kayaking or they were heading out onto the water,” said Marshall.

“The 19-year-old man basically stepped off the dock, and as he stepped off the dock, he went into the water and then submerged in the water and never resurfaced.”

Marshall said the water around the dock was deep, and the young man was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The 27-year-old contacted 911, and Antigonish RCMP, fire services and EHS, responded shortly after 4 p.m.

“I think the friend attempted to pull him out, but was unsuccessful,” Marshall said.

The RCMP’s underwater recovery scene eventually found the teen under the dock around 11 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Marshall said the victim was an international student, but couldn’t say where he was from.

The young man’s death is not considered suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the medical examiner’s office, said Marshall.