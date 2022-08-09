Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

International student, 19, drowns during kayaking trip on N.S. lake

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Summer Swimming Safety Reminders' Summer Swimming Safety Reminders
As we observe National Drowning Prevention Week (July 17th – July 23rd, 2022), Mike Melenchuck, executive director of the Nova Scotia chapter of the Lifesaving Society of Canada, joins us with reminders on how we can stay safe in, on and near the water – Jul 19, 2022

A young international student drowned during a kayaking trip on a lake in Antigonish County, N.S., late Monday afternoon.

In an interview, Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the 19-year-old was on a kayaking trip with a 27-year-old man on Lochaber Lake in North Lochaber.

“They were either coming back from kayaking or they were heading out onto the water,” said Marshall.

“The 19-year-old man basically stepped off the dock, and as he stepped off the dock, he went into the water and then submerged in the water and never resurfaced.”

Marshall said the water around the dock was deep, and the young man was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nova Scotia woman, Ontario man killed after motorcycle crash

Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old contacted 911, and Antigonish RCMP, fire services and EHS, responded shortly after 4 p.m.

“I think the friend attempted to pull him out, but was unsuccessful,” Marshall said.

The RCMP’s underwater recovery scene eventually found the teen under the dock around 11 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Marshall said the victim was an international student, but couldn’t say where he was from.

The young man’s death is not considered suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the medical examiner’s office, said Marshall.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagDrowning tagInternational Student tagNova Scotia drowning tagantigonish drowning taglochaber lake taglochaber lake drowning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers