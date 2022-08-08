Nova Scotia woman, Ontario man killed after motorcycle crash

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash on Highway 7 in Melrose, N.S., Sunday evening.
In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police officers, fire services and paramedics responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 5 p.m.
“RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle been travelling on Hwy. 7 when it struck the shoulder and came to rest in the middle of the road,” the release said.
Trending Stories
“The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old Ontario man, and the passenger, a 64-year-old Tangier woman, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.”
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, it said.
The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments