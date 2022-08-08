Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia woman, Ontario man killed after motorcycle crash

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety' Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety
Some simple rules can help keep you safe on two wheels. Traffic Reporter Katelin Owsianski runs through the basics of motorcycle safety. – Mar 29, 2022

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash on Highway 7 in Melrose, N.S., Sunday evening.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police officers, fire services and paramedics responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 5 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle been travelling on Hwy. 7 when it struck the shoulder and came to rest in the middle of the road,” the release said.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP say 4 dead, 1 person with serious injuries after Nova Scotia car crash

“The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old Ontario man, and the passenger, a 64-year-old Tangier woman, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagFatal Crash tagMotorcycle Crash tagHighway 7 tagfatal motorcycle crash tagMelrose tag2 dead in motorcycle crash tagnova scotia motorcycle cash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers