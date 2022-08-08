Nova Scotia woman, Ontario man killed after motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash on Highway 7 in Melrose, N.S., Sunday evening.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police officers, fire services and paramedics responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 5 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle been travelling on Hwy. 7 when it struck the shoulder and came to rest in the middle of the road,” the release said.

“The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old Ontario man, and the passenger, a 64-year-old Tangier woman, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, it said.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.