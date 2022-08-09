Elgin County OPP thanks Good Samaritan for helping find missing toddler

Send this page to someone via email

There is good news for one Elgin County family whose three-year-old missing child was located by a Good Samaritan on Saturday afternoon.

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police and canine and emergency response team members responded after a child was reported missing at Imperial Road in Malahide Township around 2:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the child had wandered away from a property and was spotted by a passing motorist travelling along Glencolin Line.

The Good Samaritan immediately stopped and contacted authorities, who were able to reunite the child with some upset and very relieved parents, police say.

“The Elgin County OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritan that approached this young boy and immediately contacted authorities. As a result of their quick-thinking actions, he was returned safely to his family,” said Inspector Mark Loucas, detachment commander with Elgin County OPP.

The child was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures, but police have not reported any injuries.