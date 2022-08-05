Elgin OPP looking for man and vehicle wanted in suspicious encounter in Malahide Township

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a van involved in a suspicious encounter in Malahide Township earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at around 4:45 p.m., OPP say they were called to investigate a suspicious incident at a Putnam Road, Malahide Township address.

Police say a woman was walking northbound on Putnam Road when she was approached by a man operating a white utility van.

The woman told police the vehicle stopped beside her, and the driver asked if she wanted a ride, which she declined.

She told police the van then drove off only to return a few minutes later, when the driver stopped again and made inappropriate comments towards her.

OPP say the woman told the man she was calling the police, which caused the driver to leave the area immediately.

The man is described as clean-shaven and approximately 30 to 40 years of age. He was last seen heading northbound on Putnam Road past Avon Road and into Middlesex County.

In light of the interaction, police are reminding the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man and vehicle involved.

If anyone has any information or video surveillance that may have captured the vehicle or the driver, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or St. Thomas-Elgin Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).