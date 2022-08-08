COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 deaths, 8 hospitalizations; Cobourg, Lindsay hospitals among 14 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new deaths along with 110 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to data released on Monday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesday — reported data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 126 — up from 81 reported on July 27. The 111 new cases include 62 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 41 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County. Among the 126 active cases, there are 64 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 54 in Northumberland County and eight in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 115 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — two more since the July 27 update. There have been 52 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 28 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 18 in Northumberland County (one more — a resident in Cobourg) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 180 reported so far in 2022 — eight new admissions since Aug. 3 and16 admissions since July 27 — with 80 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 87 in Northumberland County and 13 in Haliburton County. There have been 29 intensive care unit admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 12 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Monday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in two of the 12 admissions.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,268 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,040 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,959 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 710 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks as of Monday:

Community Living Campbellford/Brighton : Declared Aug. 8

: Declared Aug. 8 Hyland Crest long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8

long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8 Fenelon Court ( Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6.

Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6. Ross Memorial Hospital (medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5.

(medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5. Canadian Centre for Addiction (congregate setting) in Port Hope: Declared Aug. 7.

(congregate setting) in Port Hope: Declared Aug. 7. Central East Correctional Centre (unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5.

(unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5. Northumberland Hills Hospital (units 2A, 2B and rehab) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3

(units 2A, 2B and rehab) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3 Transition House (facility wide) in Cobourg: declared Aug. 3.

(facility wide) in Cobourg: declared Aug. 3. Hope Street Terrace (second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29

(second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29 Roseglen Village for Seniors retirement home in Port Hope: Declared July 25.

retirement home in Port Hope: Declared July 25. Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre women’s shelter in Cobourg: Declared July 21.

women’s shelter in Cobourg: Declared July 21. Cobourg Retirement Residence in Cobourg: Declared July 23.

in Cobourg: Declared July 23. Victoria Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared July 18.

Outbreaks declared over:

Rosewood Estates retirement home in Cobourg: Declared July 20 and lifted Aug. 4

retirement home in Cobourg: Declared July 20 and lifted Aug. 4 Community Living Trent Highlands group home on Elgin St. in Lindsay: Declared July 25 and lifted Aug. 4

group home on Elgin St. in Lindsay: Declared July 25 and lifted Aug. 4 Community Living Trent Highlands on Williams S. in Lindsay: Declared July 22 and lifted Aug. 2

on Williams S. in Lindsay: Declared July 22 and lifted Aug. 2 Camp Kirk recreational camp in Kirkfield: Declared July 17 and lifted July 27.